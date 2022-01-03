While Nadal trains with Murray, the Iberian team dominates in group A. Norway and Georgia are also out

The fate of some of the national teams involved in the ATP Cup, a team competition that has reached its third day, begins to be defined. During the Italian night, Group A and Group D returned to the field with Spain confirming that they are unbeaten at the top of their group with a total of six points. It was Norway that paid the price, for which the support of the Top 10 Casper Ruud was not enough, defeated in two sets by Roberto Bautista-Agut in the challenge of numbers one (6-4; 7-6). Holder of a 4-1 record in his career in the ATP Cup, Pablo Carreno Busta was able to give the Spaniards a solid and quick start by eliminating the Norwegian Viktor Durasovic 6-3; 6-3 in just over an hour of play. In the double equally cynical Fokina and Martinez authors of the decisive 3-0 over Hellum-Lilleengen and Petrovic (6-4; 6-1). On Wednesday Spain will try to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament by facing Serbia who in the evening session of Group A lost 2-1 from the match with Chile, even recording an injury for Dusan Lajovic, who retired in the second singles with Garin.

THE RETURN OF RAFA – Meanwhile, while his teammates are busy in Sydney, Rafa Nadal has also arrived in the land of kangaroos. The Majorcan’s season, finally negative at Covid-19, starts from Melbourne where tomorrow the first ATP 250 tournament of the year will start. Nadal, seeded number one of the event, will benefit from a bye in the first round and awaits the winner of the match between the American Giron and a qualifier. Andy Murray is also registered in the tournament, who in the last few hours has trained with the 20-time Slam champion, as shown in a photo that appeared on social media.

GREECE-ARGENTINA – While Delbonis gave the first point to Argentina by defeating Pervolarakis 7-6 (5); 6-1, on the Ken Rosewall Arena we were getting ready for the highlight of the day: Tsitsipas-Schwartzman. Tested his condition in the doubles with Poland, the Greek finally made his debut in singles after the elbow operation, however he had to run (and chase) a lot in the marathon that saw Diego Schwartzman triumph after 2 hours and 43 minutes of play. “I was ready for such a long match, I always arrive prepared when it comes to fighting”, the words of the Argentine author of the elimination of Greece as well as a perfect match for 6-7 (5); 6-3; 6-3. A match played at least in the first set by Tsitsipas but so expensive that it prevented the number 4 in the world from taking the field in the doubles, where he was replaced by his brother Petros, who was also defeated together with Kalovelonis by Gonzalez-Molteni (3-6; 6-4; 9-11).

POLAND-GEORGIA – Five victories in front of a single defeat: this is the current balance of Poland, second in group D thanks to the heavy 3-0 scored against Georgia. The double 6-1 inflicted by Kamil Majchrzak at no. 974 Alessandro Bakshi in just 53 minutes. Following that, knowing that he would be playing against world number 571 Aleksandre Metreveli, rather than Nikoloz Basilashvili, Hubert Hurkacz had to reset his tactical plan before taking the field. Despite the lost set at the start, Hubi managed to focus the game by recovering 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1. “There were different conditions from the first match at Qudos Bank Arena,” said Hurkacz. “The ball was bouncing a little higher and with speed so I had to adapt. At the start, things didn’t go well but I improved by playing. I am happy to have won ”. Bring home a comeback and the super tie-break also the double with Walkow and ZIelinski victorious over Bakshi-Tkemaladze 6-7 (2); 6-2, 10-6.

