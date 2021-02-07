Showing no cracks, Russia won the second edition of the ATP Cup after beating Italy in the final this Sunday, thanks to the victories of Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev over Fabio Fognini (6-1, 6-2) and Matteo Berrettini (6-4, 6-2), respectively.

The Medvedev-Rublev duo met no opposition all week– He won all eight singles matches he played, and between them they only lost two sets to lead his country, led by Evgeny Donskoy, to lift the trophy at Melbourne Park.

In the first match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena, Rublev only needed an hour to get rid of Fognini in the duel between the number two of the two combined.

After that, the two number one entered the scene, but the Russian dominance was identical. Berrettini, who had not lost a set against three of the 13 best players in the ATP ranking to lead Italy to the final, succumbed to the strength of Medvedev, who in one hour and 20 minutes of play finished the match.

The Russian celebration in the second edition of the renewed ATP Cup. (EFE)

Thus, Russia becomes the second winner of the ATP Cup and succeeds Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, which this year could not advance to the semifinals.

