Argentina ran out of chances to qualify for the semifinals of the ATP Cup, which are played in the Melbourne Park in preparation for the Australian Open, which will start next Monday. It is that Russia asserted its favoritism, defeated Japan 2-1 and secured the first place in group D and the only ticket that gives that area to get among the four best in the contest.

Diego Schwartzman and company, who had lost on Tuesday to the team led by Daniil Medvedev, will still have to play against the Asians to close the first phase. That series was scheduled for this Thursday, but after all the action of that day was canceled -including also the three WTAs and the two ATPs that are being disputed- after detecting a case of coronavirus in one of the hotels in which it was the players of the first Grand slam of the season, we will have to wait for the rescheduling to know when it will take place.

Russia, semifinalist of the contest last year, was the great candidate to win group D. And from the hand of Medvedev, number four in the world, and Andrey Rublev, one of the great protagonists of the 2020 season, did not give rise to surprises.

Against Japan, the two singles were unstoppable. In the first turn, Rublev, eighth in the ranking, crushed 6-1 and 6-3 to Yoshihito nishioka, 57 °. Then, Medvedev, champion in November at the London Masters, defeated by a convincing 6-2 and 6-4 to Kei nishikori, 41st, and ensured the victory.

In doubles, only valid for statistics, Ben McLachlan and Nishioka beat Evgeny donskoy Y Aslan karatsev by 6-4, 6-3 and 12-10 and discounted for the Japanese.

Following their debut loss to Russia 2-1, Argentina relied on a Japan win to reach their second appearance with chances of seeking a place in the semis. Now, he must play against the Asians knowing that he has no chance of advancing.

Rublev defeated Nishioka in the first round and gave Russia the initial lead. Photo DAVID GRAY / AFP

The blue and white team, captained by Jose Acasuso and composed of the Small, Guido Pella, Horacio Zeballos and Maximum González, I wanted to improve what was done last year in the first edition, when it reached the quarterfinals and lost, precisely, with Russia.

Although it is worth remembering that this year, due to the restrictions and prevention protocols of Covid-19, the tournament reduced the number of participants (from 18 to 12) and only four countries will advance beyond the group zone.

Italy also sealed their place in the semifinals by beating France 2-1 in group C. In the singles, Fabio Fognini defeated 6-1 7-6 (7-2) Benoit paire Y Matteo berrettini, 6-4 and 6-2 to Gael Monfils. And in the doubles, Nicolas Mahut Y Edouard Roger Vasselin they beat 6-3 and 6-4 a Simone bolelli Y Andrea Vavassori.

Italy was the other team to secure their place in the semis by beating France. Photo DAVID GRAY / AFP

The Italians, who had beaten Austria, with Dominic Thiem (3rd) in the lead, on the first day, added their second win and secured their classification.

In the other two zones, everything will be decided on the last day. Germany defeated Canada 2-1, who was left without a chance in group A. The Germans, led by Alexander Zverev (7th), will decide the move to the semis against the Serbia of Novak Djokovic, world number one, defender of the title.

And in group B, Australia, which entered the tournament with a special invitation to be the host, surprised Greece, led by Stefanos Tsitsipas (6th), by beating them 2 to 1 in a series that was defined in the doubles.

Thus, the classification was served to Spain, which by winning only one of the two matches of the match against the Greeks, will get among the best four. The Iberians, however, do not know if they will be able to count on their great star Rafael Nadal, who was already absent in the debut due to back pain.

Coria, of swords, said goodbye to Fritz. Photo AP Photo / Andy Brownbill

Federico Coria, eliminated

Russia’s ATP Cup victory wasn’t the only bad news for Argentine tennis on Wednesday. Federico Coria lost 6-2 and 6-1 against Taylor fritz, sixth seed, and said goodbye in the second round of the Murray River Open, one of the two ATP 250s that is being played in Melbourne in the preview of the first Grand Slam of the season.

The Rosario, 92nd in the ranking, could not do much against the North American, 30th, who relied on his service and ended up beating him in just 53 minutes of play, to get into the round of 16. Coria came from defeating the Romanian 7-6 (7-3) and 6-2 Radu Albot (85th) at debut.

With the defeat of the Santa Fe, there are no Argentines on the way in those two tournaments. Because Juan Ignacio Londero (81 °) had fired in the debut of this same contest against the Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin (90 °). And in the Great Ocean Road Open, the other ATP 250 of the week, Federico Delbonis (77th) had also lost in the first round to the local Matthew ebden (320 °), who entered the table after the loss of the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.

