The second edition of the ATP Cup, since it received this name last year, came to an end with the triumph of Russia, succeeding Djokovic’s Serbia at the top. Spain inaugurated the record of this competition in 1978 and since then there have been several historical teams capable of lifting this trophy. Here’s a look at the full list of champions.

ATP Cup honors

2021 Russia

2020 Serbia

2012 Serbia

2011 Germany

2010 Argentina

2009 Serbia

2008 Sweden

2007 Argentina

2006 Croatia

2005 Germany

2004 Chile

2003 Chile

2002 Argentina

2001 Australia

2000 Slovakia

1999 Australia

1998 Germany

1997 Spain

1996 Switzerland

1995 Sweden

1994 Germany

1993 United States

1992 Spain

1991 Sweden

1990 Yugoslavia

1989 Germany

1988 Sweden

1987 Czechoslovakia

1986 France

1985 United States

1984 United States

1983 Spain

1982 United States

1981 Czechoslovakia

1980 Argentina

1979 Australia

1978 Spain