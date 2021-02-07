The second edition of the ATP Cup, since it received this name last year, came to an end with the triumph of Russia, succeeding Djokovic’s Serbia at the top. Spain inaugurated the record of this competition in 1978 and since then there have been several historical teams capable of lifting this trophy. Here’s a look at the full list of champions.
ATP Cup honors
2021 Russia
2020 Serbia
2012 Serbia
2011 Germany
2010 Argentina
2009 Serbia
2008 Sweden
2007 Argentina
2006 Croatia
2005 Germany
2004 Chile
2003 Chile
2002 Argentina
2001 Australia
2000 Slovakia
1999 Australia
1998 Germany
1997 Spain
1996 Switzerland
1995 Sweden
1994 Germany
1993 United States
1992 Spain
1991 Sweden
1990 Yugoslavia
1989 Germany
1988 Sweden
1987 Czechoslovakia
1986 France
1985 United States
1984 United States
1983 Spain
1982 United States
1981 Czechoslovakia
1980 Argentina
1979 Australia
1978 Spain