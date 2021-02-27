Argentine tennis lives days of celebration. It has become a kind of constant in Córdoba. Although the tournament continues to take its first steps -this is its third edition-, it begins to set a trend that is eloquent: although Diego Schwartzman could not with the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas, the semifinals of this ATP 250 were already filled with representatives from Albicelestes: Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, Federico Coria and Facundo Bagnis, who today will look for the passport to what could be, for any of them, the first final of their careers.

In 2019 Guido Pella, Juan Ignacio Lóndero and Federico Delbonis arrived. It was the local, who had entered the tournament thanks to a wild card, who took the crown. The achievement of this feat, in two years, made the gap much shorter than the last time: seven seasons had passed until that Cordoba contest since, in 2012, Juan Mónaco, Carlos Berlocq arrived at the Viña del Mar semis. and Juan Ignacio Chela.

Three seasons earlier, in 2009, José Acasuso, Monaco himself and David Nalbandian had reached the instance of the last four in the ATP in Buenos Aires. And before, how can we forget it, that magical Roland Garros 2004, with Guillermo Coria, Gastón Gaudio and Nalbandian among the semifinalists of the trophy that El Gato would win.

The Rosario Facundo Bagnis achieved a comfortable victory over the Slovakian Jozef Kovalik, 6-1 and 6-2, on Friday afternoon at the venue where the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium is located, and entered the semifinals of the Córdoba Open, where he was waiting for the winner of the game between Schwarztman and Ramos.

Facundo Bagnis, one of the three Argentines in the semis of ATP Córdoba.

Bagnis, who occupies 130th place in the ATP ranking and came from qualifying to the Cordovan tournament, had no fissures in his game and broke his rival’s serve seven times, while maintaining the service throughout the match, which It was 1 hour 10 minutes long.

The Argentine showed variety in his game and a lot of consistency so as not to give any chance to his rival (128th), who did not have the tennis means to level the match.

Frenchman Benoit Paire, second seed, was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing 6-3, 6-2 to Argentine Federico Coria on Friday. The Frenchman, occupying the 29th place in the world ranking, was clearly surpassed by Willy’s brother, in a discreet match on his part, in which he could not unbalance with his serve, and especially with the second service, with which he barely earned 10 points.

Federico Coria celebrates and goes for more history.

On his side, Coria (95th) agreed to his first semifinal on the ATP Tour, and will seek a pass to the final against his compatriot Cerúndolo (335 °), also a rookie in this instance, so either of the two Argentines Who wins will reach his first definition in the major circuit.

“It is a dream to play a semifinal of a tournament in Argentina, I would not have imagined it for a long time,” said Coria, and regarding his victory over Paire, whom he had already defeated last year at Roland Garros, he analyzed: He likes to run a lot and that way his game suits me a little better, because I take his patience out of him and I get him to make a mistake ”.

Cerúndolo, for his part, continued to write his story of Cinderella and earning the affection of a public that, as a compatriot, due to the freshness of his 19 years, his arrival from the classification and unexpected triumphs became a favorite. It should be noted that he had not had matches in the major circuit until now.

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo does not want to wake up from his dream.

Juanma He left Thiago Monteiro (87th) on the road by 6-2, 2-6 and 6-3. The Buenos Aires tennis player, who comes from qualifying, showed great play in the first set, with two service breaks (in the third and seventh game) and without giving up his service, the set rose with a clear 6- 2. With blows varied and basic game, he had enough variations to defeat a Brazilian who was erratic and far from showing his best version. He will be among the first 225 in the world and will enter the main draw of the Buenos Aires ATP.

They achieved what the favorite could not: a Schwartzman who was surprised by Ramos, a former top 20 in the world who barely won 13 games since the beginning of 2020 but still beat him 6-1, 4-6 and 6-3. This Saturday, Cerúndolo-Coria and Bagnis-Ramos.