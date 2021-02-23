It was seen and not seen. Alberto Ramos’ passage through Australia ended in the first substitution after falling to Taylor Fritz in four sets. Before, on hard, he had only won one match during his preparation. Now, finally, the surface that you like so much is back.

Albert is one of those tennis players who feel at home on clay. It is there where he has achieved his best results and it is the surface on which the ATP of Córdoba is played. The problem? He has another specialist in front of him.

Londero comes from almost tracing the performance of Albert Ramos in Australian lands. Both seek to meet again in a very close clash … and the odds are not deceiving. That Londero expires is paid to 1.83.

This is the same fee that Betfair offers us for the victory of the Spanish. What does Albert Ramos earn? 1.83… and the duel could not be more even.

They have only met once. It was on clay too, in 2019 and in Bastad, and the duel fell on Londero’s side by 6-3 and 6-4. Now, however, we believe that the Spanish southpaw may have a bit more advantage.

Of course, that is not going to be our recommended bet. Given the equality between the two, we think that it could be a match that goes to three sets and the odds that Betfair offers us in that case is not bad at all. That there are three sets in the clash is paid to 2.15.

