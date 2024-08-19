World number one Jannik Sinner will meet Frances Tiafoe in the Cincinnati Open final after beating Alexander Zverev. The Italian and the German faced off over three hours and seven minutes of play in a hard-fought semifinal, with Sinner eventually prevailing 7-6 (11-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-4).

Sinner thus becomes the first Italian to qualify for the Cincinnati final. He will play his fifth career Masters 1000 final, the second this year after his victory in Miami. “There were some ups and downs, which can happen, especially when you play for more than three hours. It was a good match, I think for both of us,” said Sinner, who will face Frances Tiafoe in the final, after the American came back from 2-5 down in the third set to defeat Holger Rune 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).

“The last set was crazy. There was a little bit of wind at the end so we played on percentages. But yeah, I was really lucky. I had a couple of rallies at the net, but I also fought. I fought hard and got into position,” Tiafoe said after the match, who, after the victory, reached number 20 in the ATP rankings.