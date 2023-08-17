Jannik Sinner surprisingly eliminated today in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati. The blue, seeded number 8 and fresh from his triumph at the Masters 1000 in Toronto, was defeated in 2 sets by Serbian Dusan Lajovic, who prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in 2h04′. Sinner’s knockout ended a bad day for Italian tennis players: Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego were also eliminated, beaten in 2 sets respectively by the Russian Daniil Medvedev and the American Taylor Fritz, third and ninth seeds.

