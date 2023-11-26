Rome – Fabio Fognini won the Copa Faulcombridge, the ATP Challenger tournament staged on the red clay of Valencia (Spain) with 118 thousand euros in total prize money. The Ligurian tennis player, seeded number 8 in the draw and number 131 in the world, in the final act of the event beat the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, number 1 in the seeding and 62 in the international ranking, with a score of 3-6 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3). The blue lost the first half with a score of 6-3. Subsequently, in the second set, Fognini first canceled a match-ball to his opponent at 5-4, then wasted three set-points (one at 6-5 in his favor and two during the tie-break, at 6- 5 and at 7-6), finally annulled (following a contested ball) another match point to his Iberian rival, who had already celebrated, at 8-7 in the tie-break, which the Italian then won by 10-8. The third set was also very vibrant, won again on a tie-break by the blue, this time scoring on the second match point and winning 7-3. (AGI)Red/Tpa