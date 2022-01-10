Tennis organization ATP calls the row around Novak Djokovic ‘harmful to sport on all fronts’. Due to problems with his visa, the world’s number 1 was initially not allowed to enter Australia and he was placed in a so-called quarantine hotel. The judge has now decided that the Serb can still enter the country and participate in the Australian Open.











Djokovic has not been vaccinated against the corona virus, but thought he would be allowed to enter the country due to an infection contracted in December. “The confusion that has arisen underlines the need for greater clarity, better communication and greater understanding,” ATP said. “From all parties. Obviously, Novak thought he had the necessary medical clearance. The authorities thought otherwise. A very strange turn of events. This must be prevented in the future.”

,,This is also extremely undesirable for the well-being of the player and his preparation for the tournament”, continued the organization, which says it is not directly involved in these kinds of matters. “But we have been in constant contact with the Australian Tennis Federation to contribute to a solution.”