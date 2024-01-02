Rafa Nadal returns to the court after almost a year, at the ATP in Brisbane, and wins: the Spanish phenomenon beat the Austrian Dominic Thiem, n. 98 ATP, 7-5 6-1. The Spaniard, who dropped to no. 672 in the ranking due to his prolonged absence from competitions, he had access to the tournament thanks to a wild card.

“The last year off the tour was perhaps the worst year of my life. I think I played well enough for my first singles. I'm happy and I thank my team and my family for helping me to be here,” he said. said Nadal immediately after beating Thiem.

“I received thousands of messages during rehabilitation and it was important and feeling competitive again in front of an audience that makes me feel their affection makes me really happy. More matches won than Lendl? Sure, it's nice but it wasn't the first thing ha which I thought about today. Before the fight I was nervous because I didn't know at what level I could return”, he underlined.