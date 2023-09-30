Genoa – He showed off extraordinary defensive skills, forcing his opponent to play at least two more shots each time. And he came one point away from victory. But it wasn’t enough for the Sanremo player Matteo Arnaldi, who went out in the second round of the “China Open” (ATP 500 – prize money 3,633,975 dollars) which is being played on the hard courts of the Olympic Green Tennis Center in Beijing. In the first Italian morning the 22 year old, n.48 in the ranking, promoted from the qualifiers, lost in the second round 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3, in two hours and 58 minutes of match, the Chilean Nicolas Jarry, n.23 ATP, protagonist on his debut in the elimination of a dull Stefanos Tsitsipas, n.5 in the ranking and fourth seeding favourite.

Matteo was unable to exploit (due to his opponent’s merits) none of the three consecutive match points in response in the twelfth game of the second set.