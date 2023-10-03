Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz today 3 October in the semi-final of the ATP 500 in Beijing, scheduled for 1.30pm Italian time live on TV. The 22-year-old from South Tyrol and the Spaniard are facing each other in the seventh direct match, with a balance of 3 victories each. Sinner, number 7 in the world and seeded number 6, defeated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, number 19 in the ATP ranking, in the quarterfinals with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in 2h32′. Alcaraz got the better of Norwegian Casper Ruud, number 9 in the ATP ranking and 7 in the seeding, with a score of 6-4, 6-2 in 1h44′.

At 10.30 the other semi-final is scheduled between the Russian Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 2, and the German Alex Zverev, number 8 in the draw

Previous

Sinner and Alcaraz they face each other for the seventh time, in the new episode of a rivalry that has already offered matches of the highest level. The balance between the two big names is 3-3. The Italian won the last direct match in the semi-final in Miami, with a success in 3 sets. In the current season, Alcaraz won the semi-final of Indian Wells, again on hard courts.

How is Sinner?

The unknowns linked to the conditions of the match weigh heavily on today’s match 22 year old from South Tyrol, struggling with a sort of flu syndrome. The cameras, during the match with Dimitrov, documented the blue’s problems. “It was a very difficult evening – he then added – at a certain point I felt sick, I don’t know if maybe it was something I ate but I was about to vomit. But this is sport, I can be happy, the level was very high and I hope to recover for tomorrow because it will be fundamental if I want to play an equal match.”

How to watch Sinner-Alcaraz on TV

The match between Sinner and Alcaraz will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Supertennis. The challenge will also be visible in streaming. For Sky subscribers, also live on channel 212 and on the SkyGo app.