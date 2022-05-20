“If nothing changes, we regret that we see no other option,” said ATP. “Discrimination from individual tournaments by denying players from certain countries entry is unacceptable to us. This undermines our principles.”
WTA agreed with this position shortly after ATP’s communication. The tournaments leading up to Wimbledon, such as Queen’s and Eastbourne, will keep their ATP points.
Tennis organizations have excluded Russia and Belarus from team competitions. Players from those countries are welcome at individual tournaments, provided they play under a neutral flag. Wimbledon is the first to deviate from this rule. The number two in the men, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka from Belarus, among others, will miss the tournament.
Wimbledon is the third Grand Slam tournament of the year and will take place from June 27 to July 10.
