Few players on the ATP circuit are more temperamental than Fabio Fognini. The Italian is capable of the best and the worst, and it is that normally his matches tend to depend a lot on what the right-handed tennis player does.. In front, he will have the British Cameron Norrie.

Fognini is coming off his compatriot Travaglia in straight sets in a match where there was no clear favorite. The odds were very even and the match ended up falling on the side of our protagonist. That he wins against Norrie is also at a fairly high fee, since he is paid to 1.75.

It is evidence that, if he is concentrated, the Italian has more tennis than the British. They have only met once and this fell on Fognini’s side. It was in 2018, also on hard court and also in Mexico. The match ended 2-0.

However, this time we are going to look for the madness of Fognini. That the Italian cannot dominate and that he begins to get stuck. When that happens, it fails more than a fairground shotgun. This is where Norrie gets his chance.

In addition, the Briton has a very good serve from which he can take advantage of a lot on this surface and if he manages to get his services, in a long match he has the upper hand. That is why we are going to go with him and with his simple victory at a quota of 1.95.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.