This morning Fabio Fognini makes his debut in Acapulco, playing this 500 category tournament against his compatriot Stefano Travaglia. The market, surprisingly, has brought both tennis players to matched odds for its premiere in Mexico.

And that they are two tennis players who come without much rhythm. Fognini has not played since losing in the round of 16 of the Australian Open to Rafael Nadal, while Travaglia counts his last three games due to losses and from Australia he only played in Marseille, an indoor tournament, and with a defeat in two tie breaks against Mackencie McDonald.

Fognini at least knows the tournament well and comes here to prepare for the Miami Masters 1,000. Here he reached the semifinals in 2013, when he lost first of all a specialist in Mexico like David Ferrer. These days he has been seen training frequently in the cement of Acapulco and if it were against another tennis player we would probably not risk his victory.

But it is against Travaglia, a player well below the level that Fognini can give. The face-to-face, yes, benefits Travaglia, who won in the land of Umag in 2019 due to Fabio’s withdrawal and at the US Open in 2017.

Although it is always a coin in the air bet on Fognini, the fee 1.87 that they offer us for him seems to us quite good.

