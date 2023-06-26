Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/25/2023 – 5:12 pm

Share



Tennis player Marcelo Melo won, this Sunday (25), the ATP 500 men’s doubles title in Halle (Germany) alongside Australian John Peers. In the decision, the Brazilian’s team defeated the Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, in just over an hour and a half of the match, by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 7/6 (7-3), 3/6 and 10 -6.

IT’S CHAMPIONOOOOOOOO! Marcelo Melo is champion of the @atptour 500 from Halle Teaming up with John Peers, the Brazilian beats the Italians Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli 2-1 in the grand final! One more for the ! pic.twitter.com/jtzCY16CNj — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) June 25, 2023

Related news:

“Really very happy with the victory, to get the third title here in Halle. We had a beautiful tournament, from beginning to end. We knew how to deal with difficult situations from the first round to the final, having to play well match tie break. I want to thank everyone who supports and is always with me” celebrated Marcelo Melo.

This was the first victory for the Brazilian and Australian duo and Marcelo Melo’s third title at the ATP 500 in Halle, which is played on grass. Another important achievement in the Brazilian’s victorious career is that this was the 37th title of his career, a Brazilian record. Now, the two leave for the ATP 250 in Mallorca (Spain), the last preparatory tournament for Wimbledon (London).

The campaign in Germany puts the Brazilian once again in the Brazilian leadership of the doubles and accredits him to enter the top 30 of the world ranking, which will be released next Monday (26) by the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP).























