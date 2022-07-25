Rome – A promoted and rejected among the Italians who took the field in the ATP 250 tournament in Umag, Croatia. Giulio Zeppieri, n.168 of the ranking, promoted by the qualifiers, has centered the first victory in the major circuit by beating in three sets (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) the Argentine Pedro Cachin, n. 90 Atp.

In the second round, the 20-year-old Roman will find the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan (# 99), who he defeated Fabio Fognini, 54 ATP and seventh seeded, winner of the 2016 edition (and finalist also in 2013). The 35-year-old from Arma di Taggia played his tennis only in flashes and lost in three sets by a score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

