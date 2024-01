Matteo Arnaldi beat the Slovakian Lukas Klein in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, by 2 sets to 1, with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. The match lasted 2 hours and 5 minutes. The 22-year-old from Sanremo, number 44 in the world in the ATP ranking, thus reaches the quarter-finals, where he will face the winner of the match between the Russian Roman Safiullin and the Australian Alexei Popyrin