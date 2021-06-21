Given the high levels of contamination and the residual discharges that receive clandestinely, the rivers Atoyac Y Alseseca who pass through the metropolitan area of ​​Puebla, are on the brink of death.

The counselor of the non-governmental organization Give the Face to Atoyac, Verónica Mastretta Guzmán, stressed that, if the contaminated tributaries of the entity are compared with people, it could be said that they face problems that put their lives at risk at various times of the day.

After what MILLENNIUM Puebla released the results of laboratory tests carried out on irregular discharges to the rivers and ravines of Puebla during the month of May and throughout this month, which show that the waters contain excess of salmonella Y fecal coliforms; and to a lesser extent other pollutants, Mastretta Guzmán stressed that it is a health problem for the population that lives in the surroundings to be cared for.

If rivers were people, it could be said that their kidneys and liver are severely damaged because the amount of pollutants cannot be processed by treatment plants, said the environmental defender.

In the same way, if the rivers were human beings, the digestive system is collapsed by parasites and they would present diseases related to bacteria, as well as poisoning and even brain diseases caused by the ingestion of heavy metals.

He recalled that since 2015, a sampling of water from the rivers that pass through the entity has been recorded and at all times, the presence of pollutants is detected above the environmental standards established by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) of the federal government.

He pointed out that, during the last years, the presence of pollutants such as colorants, fats, organic solvents, acetic and formic acids, suspended solids and even metals passed in the tributaries of the Atoyac were recorded at different times.

Given the contamination that is registered, it is essential that municipal and federal authorities continue with operations to stop irregular discharges, which often arrive through underground pipes.

According to the organization Give the Face to Atoyac, the Barranca del Conde, which is part of the Atoyac basin, north of the state capital, there are pollutant discharges that put the health of the population at risk.

On Barranca del Conde, pollution generates a serious impact on the health of the people who live in its surroundings. The presence of suspended solids is recorded that cause the formation of new compounds that can become toxic, either for the environment or for the living beings that consume its water.

In the analyzes carried out on the waters of Barranca del Conde, fecal coliforms were registered that can generate infectious diseases in humans such as fever, infections, typhoid and hepatitis; In addition, the presence of Fierro, a hormonal disruptor, has been recorded, so that in humans it can trigger a reduced production of insulin that causes diabetes.

On the other hand, in San Francisco river, at the height of the regulating vessel Black Bridge, to the north of the state capital, there is water pollution, accumulation of garbage, liquids of different colors and unpleasant odors.

Neighbors in the area warned that there are irregular discharges in the area that end up contaminating the tributary that is then piped and passes through the City of Puebla and then joins the Atoyac, to the south.

AFM

.