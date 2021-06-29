Jorge Martinez

Guadalajara / 06.28.2021 21:37:01

Elements of Civil Protection of Atotonilco reported that during this afternoon a woman arrived at the fire station asking for help, in her arms she was carrying her little daughter. The one or two-year-old baby looked bruised on her face, as she could not breathe, because minutes before she swallowed a plastic object.

When the rescuers noticed the accident, they carried out an ideal maneuver for minors, according to Esmeraldo Herrera, Atotonilco’s civil protection operative lieutenant. The action was successful since the piece was extracted 100 percent, after this the girl regained her breath.

“For us, saving a life represents a great satisfaction, seeing that you can support and that you can help the people here,” he said. Esmeraldo Herrera.

The work to extract the object from the girl’s throat took approximately 3 minutes. The baby was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, due to a small bleeding in the throat.

These types of actions remind us of the importance of watching the objects that children put in their mouths.

JMH