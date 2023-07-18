Crimea remains a massive destination and will receive 4-4.5 million tourists in 2023, despite tour cancellations. This was announced on July 17 by the vice-president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Sergey Romashkin “RIA News”.

He noted that the tourist season on the peninsula is in full swing and will not be completed in light of recent events.

Loss of today’s and tomorrow’s tourists — this is sad, but not critical for the year as a whole. If we find clear delivery channels for tourists, people will be happy to come,” — Romashkin said.

He noted that lovers of this peninsula go to rest in Crimea. According to him, they understand the problems that the republic has faced and, therefore, this situation suits them.

In addition, tour operators do not note mass cancellations of trips to the Crimea. Experts believe that demand will depend on the pace and timing of the restoration of car traffic on the Crimean bridge.

In early July, ATOR reported that the Russians most preferred their holidays in the Kuban, Crimea and Abkhazia.

On July 17, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported that two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean bridge near the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory, two people were killed. Traffic was stopped on the bridge. The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation recommended that passengers traveling to Crimea and back use alternative routes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the government, heads of regions and departments on the terrorist attack. The head of state specified that the Ministry of Defense is preparing proposals for retaliatory measures.

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia announced the involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the emergency on the Crimean bridge. According to Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”), a criminal case was initiated.