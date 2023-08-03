The flow of Russian tourists to European countries has decreased by 90% compared to the figures before the COVID-19 pandemic. This was stated to Izvestia by Artur Muradyan, vice president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) for outbound tourism, general director of the tour operator Space Travel.

“Judging by the volume of tourism to the Schengen area from Russia, it is somewhere at the level of 5-10% of pre-pandemic indicators. Maybe even less, while there is no exact data. If you look at the volume before COVID-19 and when everything was fine, then the fall is about 90%, ”he said.

Since September 2022, against the background of the ongoing special operation, the simplified visa regime has ceased to operate for Russians. As a result, the consular fee for a category C visa has increased to €80, in addition, applicants now need to provide more documents, and the processing time of the request has increased to 45 days.

In addition, some countries, such as, for example, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Finland and the Czech Republic, in principle, stopped accepting applications for tourist visas from citizens of the Russian Federation.

However, as Muradyan noted, some EU states are still more or less loyal to the issuance of entry permits to Russians. Among them, the ATOR vice-president singled out Greece, Italy, Spain and France.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Passport stamp: tourist flow from Russia to Europe fell by 90%