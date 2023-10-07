ATOR: about a hundred organized tourists from Russia are in Israel

There are about a hundred organized tourists from Russia in Israel. This was reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) in Telegramwhile the message notes the preliminary nature of the available information.

On October 7, Israel announced the start of a military operation in Gaza.

The number of independent travelers is unknown, ATOR added. The organization, citing data from the FlightRadar24 service, indicated that a number of flights at Ben Gurion Airport were delayed.

Israel launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip after a massive rocket attack on the territory of the Jewish state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the state is in a state of war.