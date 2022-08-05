The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) announced the decision of the Consulate of Bulgaria to temporarily stop accepting documents from citizens of the Russian Federation. This information appeared on site organizations on Friday, August 5th.

It is noted that the consulate is currently not accepting documents for tourist visas and visas for property owners “due to the current emergency situation.”

“The reason is the announcement on Friday, August 5, of 14 employees of the diplomatic mission and consular offices of Bulgaria in Russia as persona non grata,” the publication says.

Meanwhile, this decision was a response to the expulsion from Bulgaria of 70 Russian diplomats and technical staff of Russian diplomatic departments, including the Russian Consuls General in Varna and Ruse. After that, a number of representative offices of the Russian Federation were forced to partially suspend their activities due to a shortage of employees. The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Yekaterinburg was also temporarily closed.

To date, it is not known when relations between the parties will be restored to the previous volume. Nevertheless, according to the sources of Vestnik ATOR, the Bulgarian side will look for opportunities to resume the issuance of visas in Russia.

Earlier that day, the Latvian embassy announced that it would stop issuing visas to Russians for an indefinite period. It was noted that the exception would be cases of entry to the funeral of close relatives.

On August 3, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu proposed to include in the next package of anti-Russian sanctions a ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to residents of the Russian Federation.

The European Commission (EC) explained to Izvestia that the European Union (EU) cannot completely ban the issuance of visas, since there will always be categories of people who should be issued visas. Nevertheless, the EC clarified that EU members have the right to stop issuing long-term visas.