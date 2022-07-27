ATOR called reports on bans on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians fakes

Experts from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said that reports of upcoming bans on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians are “fakes that increase the degree of tension.” This information appeared on website organizations.

According to experts, the statements made by Estonian and Finnish officials and politicians about the need to suspend the issuance of visas to Russian citizens are isolated and have no “applied application”.

“We are talking about discussions in the media and statements by individual politicians. In the Finnish parliament, at least for now, no bills are being prepared that would restrict the visa process in Russia. No decisions or documents have been made either in Finland or at the EU level,” commented the association.

In addition, ATOR noted that the Deputy Prime Minister of Finland had already confirmed the continuation of issuing visas to domestic tourists, emphasizing that the issue of terminating the visa process should be agreed at the level of the European Union and the Schengen countries, in connection with which the authorities of the republic are currently not plan to make similar decisions.

In conclusion, the tour operators reminded that in addition to Finland, other European countries are also accepting documents for visas in Russia, including France, Italy, Greece, Spain, and Hungary.

Earlier it became known that Finland has become 10 times more likely to refuse Russians in the issuance of Schengen visas. According to the head of the consular department of the Foreign Ministry, Jussi Tanner, about one in eight applications are now rejected, since the main destination is “not Finland, but another country in the Schengen zone.”