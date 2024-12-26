Atopic dermatitis is a type of eczema; an ailment that causes itchy and red skin. It is chronic and frequently manifests itself in childhood. It is also frequently associated with other ailments such as hay fever and asthma. There is no solution to definitively cure atopic dermatitis, but its symptoms can be combated very effectively. It is advisable to always have your skin hydrated.

Causes of atopic dermatitis

Genetic variation

The causes of this condition must be sought in genetic factors and specifically in a variation that reduces the skin’s defensive action against all types of bacterial or allergic attacks. The skin is defenseless and does not respond adequately to bacterial attacks, food allergies or irritating elements found in the environment.

Atopic dermatitis usually appears before the age of five Shutterstock

Symptoms of atopic dermatitis

Itching, redness and dryness

There are clear signs of atopic dermatitis, although in each patient we can find important differences. The most common symptoms are:

– Dryness of the skin.

– Itching.

– Redness of the skin.

– Spots that can vary from red to brown.

– Small bumps that can leak fluid and become covered with scabs if scratched.

– Thickened, scaly or cracked skin.

– Raw skin.

Symptoms can be complicated:

– Because atopic dermatitis is a manifestation of allergic rhinitis or hay fever.

– Chronic itching and peeling of the skin (neurodermatitis).

– Skin infections.

– Development of irritative hand dermatitis that affects people who have frequently wet hands or are exposed to strong soaps, detergents or disinfectants.

– Development of allergic contact dermatitis.

– Poor quality of sleep.

Diagnosis of atopic dermatitis

A physical examination is sufficient

The doctor only needs a physical examination to detect the existence of eczema. Only resort to another type of analysis if you think that atopic dermatitis may be associated with other pathologies.

Treatment and medication of atomic dermatitis

Long lasting treatment

Atopic dermatitis is a long-term disease. It usually appears before the age of five and can reach adulthood. Sometimes it is necessary to apply various treatments for years and there is never certainty of knowing that it will not appear again. The most convenient thing is to have hydrated skin because it reduces the symptoms. There are also different recommended treatments:

– Application of creams with corticosteroids.

– Use of antibiotic creams.

– Anti-inflammatories.

– Phototherapy.

Prevention of atopic dermatitis

Healthy habits

Although its appearance is inevitable because the main risk factor is hereditary, there are some habits that help prevent some attacks.

– Moisturize the skin frequently by drinking water and applying creams.

– Avoid using strong soaps.

– Avoid stress.

– Do not expose yourself to dust.

– Do not use very hot water when showering and do not extend the shower time.

– Dry carefully and completely. Do not leave wet areas on the skin.

– Try not to scratch the affected areas.

