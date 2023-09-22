“The possibility of having pharmacological, but also social, support and help is very important for people who suffer from it.” Mario Picozza, president of the National Atopic Dermatitis Association (Andea), said this on the sidelines of the press conference organized by Lilly in Milan and entitled “Atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata, two pathologies, one drug. Green light for reimbursement”, during which the importance of finally having an innovative, effective, safe and reimbursable drug like Baricitinib available was underlined.