It affects around 3 million people, although with varying levels of severity. It is atopic dermatitis, a chronic-relapsing inflammatory skin disease, which can present itself, worsening or regressing, for a few months, years or for a lifetime. And today, on the occasion of World Atopic Dermatitis Day, on the initiative of the Honorable Ilenia Malavasi, the National Atopic Dermatitis Association (AndeA) held a press conference in the Chamber to raise awareness of a pathology that has a strong negative impact on the quality of life and psychological health of patients due to constant itching, lack of sleep, loss of productivity, self-isolation, depression, anxiety, stress and social stigma. Objective of the initiative: to further renew the need and importance of including atopic dermatitis within the National Chronicity Plan and in the Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea). The press conference is the highlight of a series of webinar events that AndeA), in collaboration with Fb&Associati, has promoted in recent days with top experts.

“The National Atopic Dermatitis Association – recalls Mario Picozza, president of AndeA – was established in 2017 and, since then, it has pursued three main objectives: supporting the person with atopic dermatitis and their family and caregivers, raising awareness public and establish a constant dialogue with the political-institutional world and with the scientific community, for a future of health and well-being. There are estimated to be more than 3 million affected by the pathology in our country and it is for them that the path undertaken by AndeA will not stop, it is to them that we owe a concrete intervention”.

Recent studies – we read in a note – tell us that in Europe the moderate or severe forms of atopic dermatitis, taking into consideration only adults, a small part of the total population, entail annual social costs estimated at around 30 billion euros, of of which 15.2 billion euros are related to lost working days or reduced productivity. Despite this, many patients with the condition receive insufficient care, resulting in uncontrolled symptoms and further burdening patients, society and the economy. In Italy, for the same type of patients, the median annual cost has been estimated at more than 4 thousand euros per capita.

“I wanted to organize an event in Parliament to celebrate World Atopic Dermatitis Day – declares Malavasi – a pathology that affects 20% of the total population. I have always expressed my closeness to patients affected by the pathology, represented by AndeA. Only a few months ago I submitted a question to the Minister of Health to ask for the pathology to be included in the national chronicity plan and in the essential levels of care: two fundamental actions to guarantee better care of patients, uniformity and equity of access to treatment.”

“The direct and indirect costs linked to atopic dermatitis are high, which each patient is forced to bear independently – continues Senator Elisa Pirro, member of the X Commission (Social Affairs, Healthcare, Public and Private Work, Social Security) of the Senate – It appears unanimous, from the voices of clinicians and patients, to intervene as a priority on the essential levels of assistance: the issuing of the tariff nomenclature was an important step, but not sufficient. It is essential, in fact, to update the 2017 Prime Ministerial Decree, so that atopic dermatitis – a pathology that has so far been neglected – is included in Annex 8 for the ticket exemption for related specialist services”.

The meeting, which also saw the participation of representatives of the three reference scientific societies (Adoi, Sidapa and Sidemast) led to valorising the work of the institutions and the scientific community in support of patients affected by the pathology and represents an example concrete example of how patient associations, scientific societies and institutions can collaborate to improve the quality of life of patients and guarantee a sustainable future for the NHS, ensuring universality, equality and fairness in the treatment of pathologies, without neglecting any patient and providing them with support and adequate assistance.

“As with most dermatological pathologies – underlines Maria Concetta Fargnoli, vice president of Sidemast – atopic patients are forced to undergo long-term treatments, often for the entire course of their lives. For the mild and mild-moderate forms of the disease – approximately 80% of the total cases – topical treatment is envisaged, which determines an important phenomenon of non-adherence to therapy. Adherence to local treatment is, in fact, always more problematic than adherence to systemic treatment. Therefore, it is essential to educate patients with atopic dermatitis and create a link between doctor and patient.” “It is fundamental – adds Francesco Cusano, president of Adoi – to start a process, at an institutional level, for the legal recognition of the pathology, so that patients affected by it can be supported in covering the huge expenses for essential care. Furthermore, it appears essential to guarantee general management criteria for the disease at a national level, through national guidelines included in the National Guidelines System of the Higher Institute of Health, from which it is possible to derive Pdtas at a territorial level”.

“The high impact that atopic dermatitis has on patients’ quality of life is too frequently overlooked – remarks Paolo Romita, Sidapa councilor – psychological stress, sleep deprivation, risk of anxiety and depression, but also social stigma are important connected aspects to pathology, but enormously underestimated. Scientific societies, together with patient associations, can play an important role in this sense.” It is therefore necessary “to launch an important awareness and information action, making it clear how the lives of patients with chronic and serious dermatological diseases are conditioned by the effects of these pathologies, not only on a psychological level”, he concludes.