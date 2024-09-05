“Atopic dermatitis that is localized on the face, hands and genitals, certainly has a strong impact on the patient’s quality of life. Jak inhibitors, new molecules also called ‘small molecules’ are able to determine, in a short time, a clear improvement in both symptoms such as itching and pain, and in clinical manifestations. Therefore, the patient, within a week, will have a significant reduction in itching and, within four weeks, therefore a month, a significant reduction in clinical symptoms, but also in the clinical expression of the disease with a significant improvement in quality of life”. Thus Silvia Ferrucci, head of the allergological and professional dermatology service of the Fondazione Irccs Ca’ Granda dell’Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, illustrates to Adnkronos Salute the data available on the use of Jak inhibitors “in daily clinical practice and which are highlighted in American literature”.

In patients with atopic dermatitis, “in phase 3 studies but also in our daily practice – Ferrucci specifies – the inhibitor jacks have shown an effective response, in a short time, which has been maintained over time on all clinical phenotypes, especially in particularly difficult ones such as nodular prurigo”, a dermatological condition characterized by the formation of itchy nodules on the skin, often due to scratches caused by intense itching, and “nummular eczema”, a form of dermatitis characterized by circular or oval lesions on the skin, often itchy and red.

Treatment with Jak inhibitor “showed good control of itching already after 24 hours, therefore immediately in the first days after taking the drug – underlines the specialist – As we know, in nodular prurigo, itching is an important symptom that drives the disease therefore, if I can control the itching, I can break that vicious circle of itching-scratching and – concludes Ferrucci – reduce the symptoms themselves” of the disease.