“The impact on patients’ quality of life of having an innovative and reimbursable effective drug is high. In fact, we now have Baricitinib available, a drug reimbursed for the treatment of moderate and severe atopic dermatitis which is used in case of failure of conventional therapy”. This was said by Antonio Costanzo, head of Dermatology at Humanitas and professor at Humanitas University, on the sidelines of the press conference organized by Lilly in Milan and entitled “Atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata, two pathologies, one drug. Green light for reimbursement”, during which the importance of finally having an innovative, effective, safe and reimbursable drug like Baricitinib available was underlined.