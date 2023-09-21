“The impact on the quality of life of patients from the possibility of having an effective, innovative and reimbursable drug is high. We now have baricitinib available, a reimbursed drug for the treatment of moderate and severe atopic dermatitis which is used in case of failure of conventional therapy”. Thus Antonio Costanzo, director of the Humanitas Dermatology Operational Unit (Milan), speaking at the press conference ‘Atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata, two pathologies, one drug. Green light to reimbursement’, promoted by Eli Lilly today in Milan to explain the importance of finally having available, for the two skin pathologies, the oral inhibitor of Janus kinases (Jak), i.e. the enzymes involved in immune processes and inflammatory.

“The activity of this drug is very fast – underlines Costanzo – even after the first intake there is a reduction in itching, in the first 3-4 hours, which remains constant and is maintained over time, until it is taken again the drug. To be taken orally, at a dosage of 4 milligrams per day, not only reduces itching, but allows a progressive improvement of eczema, particularly in those patients who continue to use emollients and anti-inflammatory creams together with baricitinib as needed.”

Atopic dermatitis, recalls the specialist, “is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that has two fundamental characteristics: the presence of eczema even on visible areas of the skin, such as the face and hands, and itching. It affects around 8% of Italian adults, in various degrees of severity, and 30% of children. The latter can develop the disease very early, and then have a remission and, sometimes, have relapses in adulthood. In its moderate and severe forms the disease has a strong impact on the patient’s quality of life. Eczema and itching are the factors that profoundly affect the quality of life of patients. The itching – describes Costanzo – is so strong, intense and constant that it can even interfere with sleep. Half of patients suffering from moderate or severe atopic dermatitis report having at least 5 disturbed nights a week”, with serious repercussions on “normal daily activities. The patient wakes up already tired and most of the time he doesn’t even notice that he has been scratching all night: he only understands it because he finds traces of blood on the pillow or sheets.”