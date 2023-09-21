A single drug – bariticinib, an oral inhibitor of Janus kinase (Jak), enzymes involved in immune and inflammatory processes – is now reimbursed, in band H, for patients candidates for systemic therapy suffering from severe alopecia areata and severe atopic dermatitis , in association with topical corticosteroid. The green light in Italy for reimbursement by the National Health Service (NHS) – explains Eli Lilly in a note released today – comes after the 2020 approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for moderate and severe and in 2022 for severe alopecia areata, a pathology for which it is the first ever authorized drug. The new perspectives for treating these skin pathologies were discussed today in Milan during an event.

Atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata are two skin diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune respectively, which have heavy repercussions on the quality of life of those affected: sleep disorders, depression, anxiety, difficulty socializing with negative consequences also on work life. Erroneously associated with a purely aesthetic discomfort – continues the note – in Italy they affect approximately 117,966 people. Atopic dermatitis affects 5-8% of the population, especially women aged between 20 and 40, while alopecia areata occurs in 0.2% of Italians, can appear at any age, without distinction of gender and determines a patchy or total loss of hair, eyelashes, eyebrows.

“When my first child was born – says Mario Picozza, president of the National Atopic Dermatitis Association (Andea) and FederAsmallergie – I couldn’t feed him or hold him in my arms because of the lesions on my arms and the itching that didn’t let me sleep. Those who suffer from dermatitis atopic does not have an aesthetic problem, but a chronic pathology that often takes away sleep, which compromises intimate and social life, which opens up to discrimination if in the presence of visible lesions. Having new therapeutic options is crucial precisely to allow the patient to recover those dimensions of life that the disease has taken away or severely compromised”.

People with atopic dermatitis “deal with itching-related disorders on a daily basis which impacts their quality of life for 70% of them with serious repercussions on their social and relational life – adds Antonio Costanzo, director of the Dermatology Operational Unit – Humanitas (Milan) – Bariticinib is a drug already widely used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, with a well-characterized safety profile, and which has few pharmacological interactions. On a therapeutic level, as demonstrated by Breeze studies, it has the advantage of acting quickly, calming itching and also acting on skin lesions. Reimbursability is excellent news also because there are still few systemic therapies.”

Hair loss, in people with alopecia areata, is one of the main causes of psychological distress resulting in anxiety, fear, worry, depression, and even an increased risk of suicide. But there’s more. “There are children who are victims of bullying – says Claudia Cassia, president of the Italian Association of Alopecia Patients and Friends (Aipaf) OdV – like a little girl who witnessed the exit of all her peers from the swimming pool in which she was swimming, people who lose their jobs, who are removed from public places, women abandoned at the altar. This new therapy – he continues – represents a very important milestone for us also in the path towards the recognition of alopecia areata as a chronic disease and, therefore, towards a new management and management of patients”. Alopecia areata “is a pathology that is rarely talked about – observes Bianca Maria Piraccini, director of the Uoc Dermatology Irccs Policlinico di Sant’Orsola University of Bologna – almost as if it were a fault or something contagious, but it has serious repercussions on stability emotional, private and social life of those affected. The reimbursement for Bariticinib is a big step forward because it was the first drug approved for the treatment of this pathology and the Brave studies have widely demonstrated its safety and effectiveness”.

“We are proud to be able to announce the availability of this important therapeutic solution for Italian patients suffering from atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata – underlines Veronica Rogai, Associate VP-Medical Italy Hub Lilly – Baricitinib represents a further confirmation of our commitment towards dermatological diseases and Lilly’s broader commitment to addressing unmet patient needs and improving people’s lives.”