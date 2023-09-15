Strongly reiterate the crucial importance of including Atopic Dermatitis in chronicity management plans and in the Essential Levels of Care. This is the objective of the conference held by ANDeA (National Atopic Dermatitis Association) at the Chamber of Deputies. The event coincided with World Atopic Dermatitis Day, celebrated annually on 14 September, an occasion when patient groups and organizations from around the world join forces to raise awareness of this debilitating disease. “Atopic Dermatitis is a disabling and painful disease and also leads to sleep deprivation and loss of productivity in adults. It is often underestimated, while it should be included in the second part of the chronicity plan to establish criteria for evaluating care and taking care of patients. It is a dermatological disease but also has important psychological implications. To date there is no exemption code for Atopic Dermatitis, although it is very widespread and disabling” declared Mario Picozza, President of ANDeA, who spoke at the conference. Atopic Dermatitis is a chronic and recurrent inflammatory skin disease that affects millions of people around the world. In Europe, considering adults only, it entails annual social costs estimated at around 30 billion euros, of which 15.2 billion are associated with lost working days or reduced productivity. In Italy, it affects around three million people, and the annual per capita cost for patients suffering from this pathology has been estimated at over 4 thousand euros.