We have excellent news for you if your dream has always been to work in the video game industry. On Atomix We are looking for new talent to fill an important position within our team. In case you are very good at writing, speaking and generally communicating, as well as of course, have extensive knowledge of gaming and pop entertainment in general, then it is very likely that you are the Editor perfect to be part of this project. Below we give you the details of the profile we are looking for.

Skills for full-time Editor position at Atomix:

– Impeccable writing and spelling. Ability to process information to present it in a formal news story.

-Knowledge of administration and measurement of the main social networks (Facebook, TwitterInstagram, TikTok).

-Basic or intermediate use of image and video editing software. (Premier and Photoshop)

-Experience in the media is preferred.

-Advanced level of English, both written and spoken.

–Deep Knowledge of the video game and entertainment industry, both historical and current. (Direct questions about gaming knowledge will be asked in the interview).

How can you apply for our vacancy? You only have to send an email to david.vaca@prowellgroup.co with the subject “Atomix Editor”, in which, include your updated Curriculum Vitae with a photograph. We also tell you that preferably, you are looking for a person who lives in Mexico City.

Good luck! We are looking forward to meeting you.