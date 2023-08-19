Nothing arouses greater fear than the danger of atomic war. There is no more disturbing image than that of an empty world, a world without men, in the expression of the German philosopher Günther Anders.

Civilizations have been born and died, but humanity has not died. Countless futures seem to await her. In the age of artificial intelligence and exploration of the deep universe, it is hard to imagine a world without human beings: who could conceive of an empty earth, in which “there would be no one else, in which we were known to exist, and in which our millions of facts and omissions, works, pains and joys will not only have been in vain, but transformed into nothing”?

But Anders’s image of a ghostly world, comparable in its desolation to that with which Lucien Febvre describes Europe at the end of the Middle Ages (“always fear, fear everywhere”), reduces to dust that hope in continuity. natural to the human species.

With the extinction of human history there will be no one to mourn their dead because it is impossible for the dead to mourn the dead

This distressing image accompanied Anders for more than half of his philosophical life. She had spent years “painting the image of the bald globe rotating in space on the wall” or imagining “cemeteries without mourners”, as shown by her brief recreation of the Biblical fable of Noah and the flood. With the extinction of human history there will be no one to mourn their dead because it is impossible for the dead to mourn the dead, there will only be a silent, wasteland, with no trace of humanity, as if it had never existed. Anders’ Noah is the survivor who reverses the course of time to speak on behalf of tomorrow’s dead, so that the memory of men may prevail in future generations. The philosopher transfers the story of the universal deluge to the story of a “world without men”, whose destructive cause now resides in the technology of nuclear weapons.

Günther Anders saw in nuclear energy the symbol of a new time, the “end time”, in which humanity has made a leap into the absolute, since it has reached a negative omnipotence, whose unlimited destructive power can decide on the existence of the genre human.

August 6, 1945 —the day the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima— marks the beginning of a new era: the one in which humanity begins to exist “under the sign of the bomb”, and already has the possibility of self-annihilation, to consummate their own extermination. With the development of nuclear weapons begins the last historical epoch of the human race, which Anders calls the “term”. Since then humanity lives within a “term”, under the expectation of an “end time” that can, at any moment, become definitive.

The possibility of moving towards a different era no longer exists, except through extinction, which would compromise —recall the image of “cemeteries without debtors”— the past and the future. With the atomic end, the possibility of history is annulled and also the possibility of tomorrow. Its inevitable ending brings together all future events and stories in the time of the “term”. And not only that, this fact, according to Anders, has also transformed the self-understanding of the human being as humanity, since now “it is not because of a common natural origin that we are now one humanity, but because of a common future lacking in humanity.” of the future, because of the unnatural end that awaits us together”.

The Promethean omnipotence granted by nuclear weapons has made men the “lords of the apocalypse”

To be sure, the bomb has not only made the possibility of a “world without men” likely, it has also radically transformed our idea of ​​humanity and our status and place in the world. Now, says our philosopher, the Promethean omnipotence granted by nuclear weapons has made men the “lords of the apocalypse”, it has endowed them with a negative omnipotence, and upon assuming it they have to surrender to extraordinary powers that they do not control or measure; and that omnipotence must be linked to increasingly distant and unpredictable results. “Our own power potential,” says Anders, “has increased to such an extent that it has become inapplicable, that is, greater than any desirable, nay, any conceivable action goal.” Emerges not only a new form of power, but also a new form of impotence and human finiteness.

But can we get rid of nuclear weapons? Not strictly speaking. We can destroy them, even not remanufacture them, or opt for disarmament; however, knowledge of the bomb remains. Our know-how does not disappear, which is why Anders affirms that “once an atomic bomb, so atomic bombs once and for all”, then we are exposed, by our own power, to the possibility of our ultimate self-extinction. The aspiration is, therefore, to lengthen the final time, to ensure that it “becomes infinite”, that each moment is “the end of time”.

Right now new atomic winds are rising. The Russia-Ukraine conflict shakes up the sluggish and persistent monster of atomic danger. Once again, the nuclear powers enter the scene and bring the question of survival to the fore. With the unstoppable ticking of the doomsday clock accelerating its march, it is worth taking this threat seriously, one of Anders’ great concerns, because, in the words of Vladimir Jankélévicth, “what is serious is not the certainty of death (this certainty is tragic), but the possibility of dying”.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.