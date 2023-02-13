One of the most promising games of this 2023 is Atomic Heart. A first person shooter title with a clear influence of bioshock, which leads us to a mysterious Soviet facility. Although it is from a new study, the progress of it looks promising.

If you are a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass service, you will be happy to know that it will be part of your catalog. Here we will tell you when you can enjoy it and what you have to do to make it yours.

When does Atomic Heart come out on Xbox Game Pass and how do I download it?

Atomic Heart It will come to Xbox Game Pass from the day of its launch. This will be next February 24so there are only a couple of days left until you can find it. It should be noted that its versions will be released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

To play it through Xbox Game Pass you simply have to be one of the subscribers to the service. Then you must find the game in the service catalog, where you will have two options: install it on your console or play it from the cloud.

Source: Mundfish

Of this couple of options, the best is to install it on your console. This will ensure that you do not have latency problems or when loading the title. The option to play it in the cloud is only viable if you have a very good internet, otherwise the experience will not be ideal.

once you install Atomic Heart on your console you can enjoy it as long as you stay subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. It should be noted that although it will be part of this catalog it is not an exclusive title. The same February 24 will arrive on PS5, PS4 and PC.

What is this title about?

Atomic Heart puts us in control of agent Sergei Nechayev who is charged with revealing the secrets of facility 3826. This site was to be the launch of a new advanced artificial intelligence. However, after a sabotage, it loses control sending the entire area into chaos.

Source: Mundfish

So players will have to face advanced robots and bioorganic experiments to get to the bottom of what happened. At the same time that they fight to maintain their own sanity to discern what is real and what is not. Do you already have it in your sights?

