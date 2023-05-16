The development studio Mundfish has released theupdate 1.6.0.0 of the first person shooter Atomic Heart for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One, which fixes some of the residual problems of the game, improving some aspects.

In the official release note in fact, we can read that the dialogues have been improved, of which the length has been changed, and the activation times and the overall quantity have been revised.

Also improved aiming when aiming with a different FOV than the standard one. The note specifies that the hands no longer cover the viewfinder.

Finally, some rare bugs related to the rescues. There is also talk of improving general stability, which never hurts.

If you want to know more about the game, read our Atomic Heart review where we wrote:

Atomic Heart is in all respects a good, but imperfect debut title. It lays the narrative foundations for a credible and very interesting game world, but conveys a very confused, incomplete plot, driven by continuous explanations. Architects a derivative gameplay, of course, but functional in itself, to then be watered down in uselessly adrenaline-pumping and overwhelming fights. It introduces a system of supernatural powers along the lines of Bioshock, but then makes them ineffective when it matters most. It flaunts a convincing artistic direction and a respectable graphics sector, but suffers from continuous drops in frame-rate and shows its side to bugs and crashes. In short, we are not dealing with a perfect FPS. Still, there is character, there is at least an intriguing overview that can only attract fans of science fiction, dystopias, games similar to the aforementioned Bioshock, which remains an unattainable model for Mundfish kids. Ultimately, the best way to enjoy Atomic Heart is to do so without expecting great things. Because between one stumble and another, it will surely surprise you thanks to the large map that you will want to explore far and wide in search of side quests and upgrades; to the arsenal certainly not original but enjoyable; to an emergent narrative that paints the boundaries of a truly intriguing imaginary world. It could have been much better, no doubt, but we are certainly dealing with a good game with some flaws that you will have to deal with.