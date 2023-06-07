Mundfish has recently published theupdate 1.13 Of Atomic Heart0.0 patch on PC and consoles, which mostly adds the Photo mode but also applies several improvements to the game.

The novelty the main ones are therefore the addition of the photographic mode, which allows you to take particularly elaborate and higher quality screenshots, with the addition of filters and effects, as well as new graphic options added to the settings, designed in particular for Steam Deck.

You can see the presentation trailer dedicated to the new mode above.

Among other new features, the 1.13 update adds support for AMD FSR 2.2 on PC, as well as some improvements regarding the physics of the cars and the stability of the game, with the correction of some bugs and crashes.

Find the complete official patch notes regarding the update in question at this address on Steam, also including a number of recommendations on how to solve some problems know about the game. For the rest, we remind you of our review of Atomic Heart.