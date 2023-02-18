A few days after the launch of Atomic Heartpublisher Focus Entertainment has unveiled theunlock time of all versions of Mundfish’s eagerly awaited first-person shooter with a post on Twitter.

As we can see from the times indicated in the two images/map below, the release date and time of Atomic Heart on PC in Europe coincide with those of PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and Game Pass, i.e. the 00:01 on Tuesday 21 February 2023.

If you play in another country, keep in mind that the unlock time on consoles and Game Pass is the same in every part of the world, while on PC it varies according to the time zone.

We remind you that the preload of Atomic Heart is already available on Xbox Series X | S, One (weighs about 79GB) and the PC version of the Windows Store (50.3 GB). On PS5 and PS4, on the other hand, it will be possible to start downloading game files only from tomorrow, Sunday 19 February, but fortunately the weight of the installation is significantly lower than its Xbox counterparts. However, everything is silent regarding the size and date of the preload of the PC version via Steam and the Windows Store.

In recent days, the developers of Mundfish have also revealed all the details relating to the resolution and framerate on consoles and PCs.