Atomic Heart is out and is making waves, especially after a series of mixed reviews. Now, however, the situation is getting a little more serious because the Ukraine is asking Sony, Microsoft and Valve to ban the Russian game. The reason? Developer Mundfish appears to have ties to the state-owned energy corporation Gazprom. Also, the developer hasn’t publicly denounced the invasion of Ukraine, which leads the nation to believe that it either supports the war or otherwise isn’t against it.

These are considerations of the Ukrainian minister Alexander Bornyakovwho said: “We also ask that the distribution of the game be restricted in other countries due to its toxicity, the potential collection of user data and the possibility of this being shared with third parties in Russia, as well as the potential use of money raised with game sales to support the war against Ukraine”.

Recall that Mundfish is headquartered in Cyprus, but the team is believed to be predominantly Russian. For the moment this is what we know about the issue and we will have to see if and how Microsoft, Sony and Valve will respond.

Regardless, Atomic Heart debuted first on Steam, to overwhelmingly positive reviews.