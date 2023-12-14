Mundfish and Focus Entertainment today announced the release date official for Trapped in Limbothe second DLC of Atomic Heartwhich arrives February 6, 2024 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

This is a new portion of the game that seems decidedly crazy, representing a clear change compared to the tones and settings of the main game, as can also be seen from the new gameplay trailer published in these hours and visible below.

The story begins immediately after the conclusion of the original campaign, telling a different ending than the one seen in the first DLC, “Annihilation Instinct”.