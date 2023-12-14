Mundfish and Focus Entertainment today announced the release date official for Trapped in Limbothe second DLC of Atomic Heartwhich arrives February 6, 2024 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
This is a new portion of the game that seems decidedly crazy, representing a clear change compared to the tones and settings of the main game, as can also be seen from the new gameplay trailer published in these hours and visible below.
The story begins immediately after the conclusion of the original campaign, telling a different ending than the one seen in the first DLC, “Annihilation Instinct”.
A crazy adventure in the mind of P-3
In this case, we find ourselves facing a terrifying journey inside the mind of the protagonist P-3facing new levels in the strange world of Limbo that presents crazy new challenges and characterized by a totally absurd tone.
Worlds made up of sweets, endless runner style sections, fights against colorful monsters and incredible weapons are the main ingredients of this strange gaming experience, which stages a truly extravagant and absurd in the world of Atomic Heart.
“Trapped in Limbo lies the key to discovering the fate of Major P-3,” reads the description, “and it's up to players to recover it, surviving in this enigmatic world with reversed logic.”
And logic really seems to be put aside in this second Atomic Heart DLC, which presents this struggle to free the protagonist's mind from his strange obsessions as something truly different from the usual. The release is therefore set for February 6, 2024 on PC and console.
