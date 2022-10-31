Atomic Heart was one of the most anticipated games of this 2022, but as many of you know, in early September Mundfish confirmed that the Atomic Heart release date has been postponed to a generic 2023. The developer has confirmed that the game it will be released during the winter months, but thanks to a new leak, we now know what the release date of Atomic Heart could be.

Atomic Heart still leaves many players wondering what to expect in this new first-person action adventure set in a dystopian reality in the Soviet Union. We know that the title developed by Mundfish will arrive on Xbox, PC and PlayStation from January to March, although thanks to a recent leak we already know what the release date of Atomic Heart could be.

If we are to trust the rumors then, Atomic Heart will be launched on February 21, 2023. Apparently, the release date of Atomic Heart will be officially announced very soon. This leak comes from the same source that leaked Silent Hill 2 Remake shortly before its official announcement, so there may be some truth to it.

For now, we just have to wait for any official announcements from the development studio.

Source: WhatIfGaming