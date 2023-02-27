Atomic Heart has recently been updated toupdate 1.3.3.0 on PC. This is a very large patch, precisely 12 GB, but unfortunately an official patch note has not been shared.

This is certainly an oddity since such a massive update must necessarily contain changes of a certain weight. According to player reports from Atomic Heart on Steam, the problem of the neuromodule, which has been repeatedly reported, has not been corrected. It is an object that allows you to create and upgrade weapons, or something very useful if not really essential to progress in the game: unfortunately some players have no way of collecting it due to a bug.

So for now we can only wait and see if the Atomic Heart developers have anything to announce about it.

Finally, we remind you that we tried the PC version of Atomic Heart, in which we explain that the shooter is a good game, but there are various flaws that prevent it from climbing to the top of the genre chart. Furthermore, the performances are not always optimal and you should set it in such a way as to have as many FPS as possible and to counterbalance the more chaotic sections where the drops are sharper.