There exit date officer of Atomic Heart will be announced tomorrow, November 2, at 13.00 Italian time with a new one trailer which will be previewed by IGN.

According to an indiscretion, the release date of Atomic Heart should be February 21: a few more hours and we will find out if these rumors are founded or not. In any case, we will finally know when we will be able to witness the launch of the signed shooter Mundfish.

Set in one post-Soviet scenarioAtomic Heart will put us in command of a special agent, hired by the government to control a mysterious abandoned facility where experiments were conducted.

The result of these tests will reveal itself immediately, in the form of aberrant and dangerous creatures that will try to attack us. However, we will be able to defend ourselves using a large arsenal, trying to put a stop to this threat.

The war in Ukraine has also created many headaches for the Atomic Heart studio, which a few months ago left Moscow and resumed work on the game, previously scheduled for 2022.