This February 21 arrived Atomic Heart to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Now that many people have already had the opportunity to try it, they were in for a surprise. There’s an upgrade machine that talks to you in pretty bawdy language.

Through social networks, several users are sharing the videos of their meetings with NORA. This is a machine you find yourself in Atomic Heart and that it works to improve your weapons and equipment. Of course no one expected him to refer to the players as studs and that ‘he is at your disposal for your pleasure’.

The response has obviously been somewhat funny on the part of Internet users. Many are even already calling NORA the waifu of the year. There are also those who indicate that this machine is better than the robot twins that appeared in many promos of the title.

NORA is apparently a constant presence throughout Atomic Heart and never decreases his level of lust. So those who wanted to play this adventure and experience robotic romance have an unexpected new suitor. Are you already playing it?

What is Atomic Heart about?

Atomic Heart is a first person shooter from a relatively new studio called Mundfish. In it, players will have to explore a mysterious Soviet facility where the launch of an artificial intelligence did not go as expected. For this reason, they will have to face enemy robots and biomechanical experiments to find the truth.

Source: Mundfish

Its gameplay looks similar to that of titles like BioShock and Wolfenstein, so it generated a lot of expectation.. From this February 21 it is already available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. In the latter it can be enjoyed at no extra cost by Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Will they give him a chance to meet NORA?

