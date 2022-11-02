Since its presentation, Atomic Heart quickly attracted attention not only because it is a dystopian proposition that takes us to an alternate future of the Soviet Union, but also because from the first moment its style and gameplay were reminiscent of the saga of BioShock. Mundfish managed to create hype for this game, which now has a definite date (even though it was leaked a few days earlier).

With the trailer that you can see below, the Russian studio has announced that Atomic Heart will finally be released on February 21, 2023, the date on which it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Additionally, the game will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog since its launch, so subscribers to Microsoft’s flagship service will be able to enjoy it at no additional cost.

In addition to being able to purchase the base game through the various stores, you can also choose to buy the Gold Edition or a Premium Edition that includes a season pass, as well as weapon skins and an art book.

“The Atomic Heart story takes place in an alternate version of the Soviet Union in the 1950s, where robotics and other advanced technologies were developed during World War II. This world shares the same ideals that humans strive for today: a happy society, the power of science, perfect cities with green and sunny squares and parks, the automation of daily activities, the desire to explore the stars … All of this may soon come true. The dark side of this ideal world: what if all of this is already true?“, reads the official description.

Source: Eurogamer