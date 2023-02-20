Atomic Heart has split there criticism, taking home numerical evaluations ranging from 4 to 9.5: a decidedly wide range, even for one of the classic “mixed bags” which are more or less appreciated depending on the sensitivity of the editor on duty. But one thing seems certain: the title developed by Mundfish it’s not the new BioShock.

As reported in the past few hours, the votes of Atomic Heart’s international reviews are very different from each other: there are magazines that have convincingly rewarded the Russian team’s game, such as GamingTrend and Shacknews; while others have definitely rejected it, see for example TheGamer, GameRant and Twinfinite.

In our Atomic Heart review we talked about one good but imperfect productionendowed with a lore full of potential but at the same time with a confused narrative, with a gameplay that can count on interesting features (powers, in primis) without being really exploited.

In short, the expectations of those who imagined that Mundfish’s debut title could replicate the charm and solidity of the mechanics of a classic like BioShock were inevitably disappointed. After all, we don’t even know if BioShock 4, whose development appears troubled, will succeed in such a complicated undertaking, and the same goes for Ken Levine’s next project, Judas.

The truth is that adding hype to debut productions like Atomic Heart is a practice that certainly plays into the gaming market and everything that revolves around it, but every now and then there must also be a little substance behind communication campaigns like these . Otherwise, the risk is that of always remaining, sadly, dry-mouthed.

