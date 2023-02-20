There was a time when a game could be a shooter, an RPG or a sports game, where Doom featured fast-paced shooting gameplay, e Final Fantasy a turn-based gameplay where you fought strategically. Then the advancement of industry and technology led to the former hybrids: among the many mixed things, the theme of the role-playing game enters more and more with a straight leg, above all considering its prerogative, i.e. the customization. If there is a pairing that always pays off, it is shooter mixed with the RPG: Atomic Heart falls into this category, and we will tell you about it now in our review.

Son of titles such as BioshockAtomic Heart has character to sellan original tone and many excellent ideas, even if it lacks what it actually lacks: the experience. Despite everything, we can already anticipate that the title of mundfish he knows his stuff, and although he is wrong in some phases of the game and in some choices, it is rare to see titles of this caliber.

Lots of irons in the fire

During the adventure we will play the role of a named agent P-3a man who works for scientist Sechenov, minister of industry and head of facility 3826, and who is tasked with solve problems that stand in the way of the latter. Because it is thanks to Sechenov if new technologies have made the Russia, in a kind of alternative retro-future where robots do most of the chores, humans can use polymers and the Kollectiv 2.0 system is going to make everyone interconnected (without losing their identity). In short, the basics of a highly technological futureor of a horror ready to explode.

The events will focus precisely towards this last option, considering that the game will start when during a journey, robots will begin to attack everyone present on the structure 3826this sort of flying cityforcing P-3 to get to work to solve – as always – the thing.

The plot of Atomic Heart is a fantastic candle: it burns and smells at first, but it wears out quicklyand towards the end the twists and turns are not enough – enough phone calls – to make things more interesting (we are talking about 20 hours of campaign plus at least others 15 additional side quests). As if that weren’t enough, even the idea of ​​posing various endings at the end of the game it does not lead to satisfying resolutions, even if the basics are interesting. However, the commitment to trying to tell everything in a captivating way should be underlined, also thanks to the use of approx an hour and a half total of video cinematics.

All in all, however, the game is entertaining and the plot allows you to immediately settle in this world where Russia established itself as a world power in the 1950seffectively making it superior to America and possessing all this modern technology.

In theory we are there, but…

The real problem arises when the game starts showing the gameplay: on the Atomic Heart card it has all it takes to shine. We are talking about a first-person shooter where the protagonist can rely, as well as on Weaponseven about gods powersusing his glove equipped with polymers and of one AIChar-Les, and quite articulated weapons.

Furthermore, the game tries to place itself in a position of balance with regard to the difficulty (three different levels available, i.e. the one where we can enjoy the story, the medium one and the difficult mode), and in a more chaotic way for exploration, where the open world system, combined with the story, pushes the player to explore and almost completely without the tedium of uploads. What’s the problem then? as we mentioned, the experience.

Not the one you will live, which in the end remains fun and hilarious, with excited phases and some more thought out, and even with puzzles of various kinds. Let’s talk about team experience in proposing a game capable of keeping attention high: Atomic Heart in fact suffers when some phases, to propose innovative ideas, become uncomfortable and annoying.

For example, it will not be uncommon to suffer a blow from these tough enemies, made of metal, which will make you jump to the ground by throwing the camera down: the dynamic could also be interesting, but after some times it will become quite boring. Speaking of gods enemiesfighting them will require not too much attentionconsidering that after the surprise of the patterns (and superlative animations) it will be easy to understand how they will behave.

So here is that every good idea falls short of expectations: if the management of powers and weapons might seem very close to Levine’s Bioshock, in the long run you will find that alternating between things won’t lead to such different patterns. Same thing for the riddleswhich may seem different and fun at first, but will eventually become redundant.

Despite it all, Atomic Heart is a great experience: the flaws caused by the inexperience of the development team, grappling with something really big, are justifiable, and overall playing the Mundfish title will still be pleasant. Surely the departure of the team seems more than crackling, and we can’t wait to see what else they will be able to tell.

Atomic Heart will therefore lead you to advance in search of a solution after this robotic attack that has upset the whole 3826 structure: in doing so you will have to pass through laboratories, various locations and open spaces. We can undoubtedly say that as far as the more closed spaces are concerned, there is good backtracking (especially in the first phase, since it gets lost towards the end of the game); the experience in the open spaces was different, which was chaotic and not very tidy. Perhaps it was precisely the desire to propose a free and chaotic space – as in reality – that the team fell into the trap by proposing awkward areas to pass (and not in a pleasant and challenging sense).

To give a practical example: the scan function, which will allow you to see marked enemies and useful objects, will activate with the consecutive pressure of R1, which if done too quickly will lead to a deactivation of the function, with consecutive reactivation (and a series of various curses). Also for the looting phaseuseful for later enhancing weapons, ammunition and glove functions, the telekinetic effect of opening drawers and doors will be aesthetically satisfying at first, only to then fall into repetitive and annoying.

Nothing to say instead for the most difficult battles: in that case the enemies will be able to give a hard time; the same thing can be said for the hordes of opponents, which during some phases (especially since some enemies will attack from above) could really make the challenge fun. Technically, Atomic Heart proposes stunning graphics: to get to this detail, on PS5, the game alters the frame rate of the furthest moving bodies, creating a strange jerky effect, and proposes effects calculated in a somewhat approximate way, to the point that your every physical blow will create a clear and evident cut in that direction on the enemy, the same as if it will be attacked once frozen instead, it will not show any damage trait on the ice patina. Although these levels will not be reached obviously, the title is also optimized for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam Deck.

With regard to the dubbing, the game proposes in the English language a tone close to the American one, without falling into caricatured accents, while for the music a good alternation of various genres also allows for an alternation of moods (although in some phases the music practically goes for the sue, leading you to have a certain sense of dissonance). However, those who want a more “local” experience should know that the game is dubbed entirely in Italian and they will be able to choose our audio language.