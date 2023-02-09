Atomic Heart It is days away from its release and Mundfish, its developer, shared the specifications to be able to play it on PC. It is necessary to point out that there are several configurations classified as low, medium, high, ultra and ultra 4K.

Each one chooses how to play it on the computer, but the minimum requirements to do it at a low of 30 frames per second or fps and 1080p resolution requires an Intel Core 15-2500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor.

To the above we must add 8GB of RAM, but it is better to have 12GB, a GeForce GTX 960/Radeon R9 380 graphics card and 90GB of disk space; an SSD is recommended.

If you want to play at 60fps and 1080p then you need Intel Core 15-6500/AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and GeForce GTX 1060 Radeon RX 580. From here, while RAM and space remain constant, processor and graphics card specs go up which must be used.

To play Atomic Heart on PCs at medium 60 fps and 1080p require Intel Core 15-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1400 and GeForce GTX 1070/Radeon RX 5600 XT.

On high require Intel Core 15-7600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 and GeForce GTX 1080/Radeon RX 5700 XT; and in ultra, Intel Core 17-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and GeForce RTX 2070 S/Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Ultra 4K, meanwhile, at 60 fps and 2160p require Intel Core 17-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and GeForce RTX 3080/Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Does Atomic Heart really have six hour sex scenes?

While what we shared before has to do with the requirements to play Atomic Heart to the maximum and the minimum on PC, there is another topic to deal with. According to Mundfish the game includes six hours of cutscenes.

These are dedicated to the sexual relations that the protagonist has with the Mechanical Ballerina Twin. This has caused skepticism among players. The point is that it is only possible to trust what this developer says.

From what has been seen so far in the promotion of the game, which includes erotic art of this pair of robots, it could well be true… or not. Many are waiting for another official confirmation from Mundfish.

But perhaps this study leaves things at that to generate expectation. Maybe a little before or until the game comes out, what will happen on February 21 not only on PC but on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5, is that players will be able to find out.

